  • Upgrades any paper airplane into smartphone-controlled flying machine!
  • Gets your paper airplane soaring as fast as 10mph!
  • Control by tilting your smartphone or tablet right or left for maneuvering and ascend or descend using the throttle lever


POWERUP 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane

Fold a paper plane, attach the 3.0, and fly around your backyard or park with impressive accuracy.


Watch how it works:


POWERUP in the press

Natasha Lomas | Senior Reporter at TechCrunch

"PowerUp 3.0 Is A Bluetooth Module That Turns A Paper Plane Into A Lean, Mean App-Controlled Flying Machine"

Linus Sebastian | Founder of Linus Media Group

"The PowerUp 3.0 paper airplane control module shows us that even a tiny "computer" with only one purpose can provide hours of fun..."

Constructed of carbon fiber and nylon-reinforced plastic, your rubber-tipped paper airplane is durable enough to withstand the force of any crash landing - so be bold and fly high!

IN THE BOX:

  • POWERUP 3.0 Bluetooth Smart Module
  • Crossbar - stabilizer
  • Spare rudder
  • Spare propeller
  • 2 Sheets printed templates for beginner pilots (Cardinal Design)
  • 2 Sheets printed templates for advanced pilots (Invader Design)
  • Instruction for 2 airplane designs
  • Multi lingual quick installation guide
  • iOS and Android compatibility
  • Mounting display and storage box

