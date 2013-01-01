1 Year Warranty | 30-Day Return Policy
POWERUP 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane
$39 (was $50)
Fold a paper plane, attach the 3.0, and fly around your backyard or park with impressive accuracy.
POWERUP in the press
Natasha Lomas | Senior Reporter at TechCrunch
"PowerUp 3.0 Is A Bluetooth Module That Turns A Paper Plane Into A Lean, Mean App-Controlled Flying Machine"
Linus Sebastian | Founder of Linus Media Group
"The PowerUp 3.0 paper airplane control module shows us that even a tiny "computer" with only one purpose can provide hours of fun..."
Constructed of carbon fiber and nylon-reinforced plastic, your rubber-tipped paper airplane is durable enough to withstand the force of any crash landing - so be bold and fly high!
IN THE BOX:
